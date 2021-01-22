Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $779,000 Holdings in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.19% of HCI Group worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of HCI Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of HCI Group by 10.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in HCI Group during the third quarter worth $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in HCI Group during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in HCI Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 24,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

Shares of NYSE HCI opened at $54.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $433.34 million, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.67. HCI Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.61 and a 12-month high of $62.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $104.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.43 million. HCI Group had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 0.97%. On average, equities analysts predict that HCI Group, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.26%.

HCI Group Profile

HCI Group, Inc engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

