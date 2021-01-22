Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $760,000 Stock Position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 183.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 305.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 205.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 36.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COKE stock opened at $257.50 on Friday. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.08 and a 1-year high of $292.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $264.32 and its 200-day moving average is $254.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $3.76. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages, primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

