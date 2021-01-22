Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $746,000 Stock Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,650 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 11,600.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 74.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PAYC opened at $404.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a PE ratio of 143.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $163.42 and a one year high of $471.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $433.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $353.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $196.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.38 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 20.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

PAYC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Paycom Software from $378.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Paycom Software from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on Paycom Software from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Paycom Software from $405.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $384.84.

In other Paycom Software news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.91, for a total value of $2,174,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.41, for a total value of $3,251,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,000 shares of company stock worth $6,611,090 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

