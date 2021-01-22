Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Stock Position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,124 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 978 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Dorman Products by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 431,512 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,464,000 after buying an additional 65,296 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Dorman Products by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Dorman Products by 1,642.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Dorman Products by 6.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,230 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Dorman Products in the third quarter valued at about $1,506,000. Institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DORM shares. TheStreet upgraded Dorman Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Dorman Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:DORM opened at $99.33 on Friday. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.49 and a 52-week high of $101.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.30.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $300.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.34 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 8.58%. Research analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy duty trucks to the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.