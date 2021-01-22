Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 4,629 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 168.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,629 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALNY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,986,000 after buying an additional 16,733 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,074,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,528,923,000 after buying an additional 269,322 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 16.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $103,000. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on ALNY shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $182.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.06.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $503,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,145. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Steven M. Paul sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,240,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,066 shares of company stock valued at $8,743,373. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $166.75 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.97 and a fifty-two week high of $175.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.87. The firm has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.30 and a beta of 1.47.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by ($0.52). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 65.96% and a negative net margin of 222.19%. The business had revenue of $125.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.50) EPS. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.32 EPS for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.