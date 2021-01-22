Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 828 Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in American States Water were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AWR. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American States Water in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American States Water in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American States Water in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American States Water in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American States Water in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. American States Water currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.40.

AWR stock opened at $79.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.96 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.23. American States Water has a 52-week low of $65.11 and a 52-week high of $96.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.04.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $133.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.09 million. American States Water had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 13.49%. American States Water’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American States Water will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

