Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 29,515 Shares of FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) by 132.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,728 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,515 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.12% of FutureFuel worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FF. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in FutureFuel by 168.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,510 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in FutureFuel in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in FutureFuel by 172.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,862 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares in the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FutureFuel in the third quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in FutureFuel in the third quarter valued at about $132,000. 52.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FF stock opened at $13.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $608.47 million, a PE ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.43. FutureFuel Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $14.96.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The energy company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $54.14 million during the quarter. FutureFuel had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 64.90%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th.

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the agricultural chemical, coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

