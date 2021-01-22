Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $3.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.89% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Excellon Resources, Inc. is a mineral resource company. It principally produces silver, lead and zinc. Excellon Resources, Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

Get Excellon Resources alerts:

Excellon Resources stock opened at $2.73 on Thursday. Excellon Resources has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $4.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.81.

Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.67 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Excellon Resources will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Excellon Resources stock. Sprott Inc. acquired a new stake in Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 278,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000. Sprott Inc. owned 0.85% of Excellon Resources as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

About Excellon Resources

Excellon Resources Inc, a silver mining and exploration company, acquires, explores for, evaluates, and develops mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of 14,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; EvoluciÃ³n property totaling an area of 45,000 hectares located in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Saxony Silver City Project totaling an area of 164 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

Further Reading: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Excellon Resources (EXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Excellon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excellon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.