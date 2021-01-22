Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Major Shareholder Hunt Holdings Limited Partners Sells 50,000 Shares

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) major shareholder Hunt Holdings Limited Partners sold 50,000 shares of Exagen stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $800,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Hunt Holdings Limited Partners also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 19th, Hunt Holdings Limited Partners sold 30,000 shares of Exagen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00.

On Monday, January 11th, Hunt Holdings Limited Partners sold 7,394 shares of Exagen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $118,525.82.

On Friday, January 8th, Hunt Holdings Limited Partners sold 15,186 shares of Exagen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $244,039.02.

On Wednesday, November 11th, Hunt Holdings Limited Partners sold 150 shares of Exagen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $2,400.00.

On Monday, November 9th, Hunt Holdings Limited Partners sold 6,752 shares of Exagen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $108,302.08.

Exagen stock opened at $16.03 on Friday. Exagen Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.29 and a 1 year high of $24.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.02. The company has a market cap of $202.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 12.77 and a current ratio of 12.77.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.14. Exagen had a negative net margin of 39.49% and a negative return on equity of 29.10%. The company had revenue of $10.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Exagen Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Exagen by 43.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Exagen by 28.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Exagen by 223.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,868 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exagen by 52.7% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 943,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,232,000 after purchasing an additional 325,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Exagen by 14.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 7,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on XGN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exagen in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Exagen in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Exagen in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Exagen Company Profile

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enable rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of complex autoimmune and autoimmune related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

