Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Major Shareholder Hunt Holdings Limited Partners Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) major shareholder Hunt Holdings Limited Partners sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Hunt Holdings Limited Partners also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 21st, Hunt Holdings Limited Partners sold 50,000 shares of Exagen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $800,500.00.

On Monday, January 11th, Hunt Holdings Limited Partners sold 7,394 shares of Exagen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $118,525.82.

On Friday, January 8th, Hunt Holdings Limited Partners sold 15,186 shares of Exagen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $244,039.02.

On Wednesday, November 11th, Hunt Holdings Limited Partners sold 150 shares of Exagen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $2,400.00.

On Monday, November 9th, Hunt Holdings Limited Partners sold 6,752 shares of Exagen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $108,302.08.

XGN stock opened at $16.03 on Friday. Exagen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.29 and a fifty-two week high of $24.98. The company has a market capitalization of $202.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 12.77 and a current ratio of 12.77.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 million. Exagen had a negative return on equity of 29.10% and a negative net margin of 39.49%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exagen Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on XGN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exagen in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Exagen in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Exagen in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XGN. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Exagen by 48.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Exagen by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Exagen by 43.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Exagen by 28.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Exagen by 223.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

Exagen Company Profile

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enable rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of complex autoimmune and autoimmune related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

