Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Price Target Raised to $170.00 at SVB Leerink

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) had its price objective increased by SVB Leerink from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on EXAS. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research increased their target price on Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Exact Sciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Benchmark increased their target price on Exact Sciences from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Exact Sciences from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exact Sciences currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $127.87.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Shares of EXAS opened at $148.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Exact Sciences has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $152.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a PE ratio of -67.00 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.69.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.95). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 25.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $408.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.06, for a total transaction of $2,641,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,171 shares in the company, valued at $5,304,982.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 30,577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total value of $3,808,671.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 886,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,396,905.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,210 shares of company stock valued at $14,520,315 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. City Holding Co. bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 2,143.8% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; and Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.