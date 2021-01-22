Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Evoqua Water Technologies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.52.

AQUA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird raised Evoqua Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Evoqua Water Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Evoqua Water Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.22.

Evoqua Water Technologies stock opened at $30.31 on Thursday. Evoqua Water Technologies has a one year low of $7.09 and a one year high of $31.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.16. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 1.92.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $383.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.94 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,335,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,653,000 after purchasing an additional 393,120 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 121.9% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,726,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,069,000 after buying an additional 2,047,199 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,184,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,575,000 after buying an additional 562,056 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,291,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,625,000 after buying an additional 619,641 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,826,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,762,000 after buying an additional 7,366 shares during the period. 73.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Vincent Grieco sold 37,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total value of $1,124,641.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,575,232.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony Webster sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,062,235 shares of company stock valued at $229,024,765 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

