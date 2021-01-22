Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Stock Price Up 14.1%

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS)’s stock price shot up 14.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.25 and last traded at $6.62. 1,472,855 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 68% from the average session volume of 878,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.80.

EOLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Evolus from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

The company has a market cap of $223.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a current ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 10.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.78.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.06. Evolus had a negative return on equity of 121.11% and a negative net margin of 120.63%. The firm had revenue of $17.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.40 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Evolus, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Evolus in the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Evolus in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Evolus in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Evolus in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Evolus in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.66% of the company’s stock.

About Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

