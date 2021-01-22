EveryCoin (EVY) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.30 Million

EveryCoin (CURRENCY:EVY) traded up 131.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 22nd. EveryCoin has a total market cap of $31.84 million and $2.30 million worth of EveryCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EveryCoin has traded 1,638% higher against the US dollar. One EveryCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00066272 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.47 or 0.00570168 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005755 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00044407 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,395.33 or 0.04133421 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00014382 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00016097 BTC.

About EveryCoin

EVY is a coin. EveryCoin ‘s total supply is 88,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,380,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for EveryCoin is /r/EveryCoinICO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EveryCoin ‘s official Twitter account is @AaronJin20 . EveryCoin ‘s official website is www.everycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Aaron Platform is a new financial platform for people who are excluded from modern finance systems for a long time.It aims to spread free financial accounts to all people around the world and allow them to exchange money freely. EveryCoin provides financial services such as deposit, withdrawal, transfer, etc. for all currencies in the world by cooperation with TabiPay and Eco-Chains. And EveryCoin is used as the settlement currency of the Aaron Platform. “

Buying and Selling EveryCoin

EveryCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EveryCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EveryCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EveryCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

