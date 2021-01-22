Everus (EVR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $4.00

Everus (CURRENCY:EVR) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Everus has a market capitalization of $7.67 million and approximately $4.00 worth of Everus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everus token can now be bought for about $0.0165 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Everus has traded 30.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Everus alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00067548 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.22 or 0.00580349 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005920 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00043087 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003039 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,427.45 or 0.04332224 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003035 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00013999 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00016351 BTC.

Everus Profile

Everus is a token. Everus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 465,776,853 tokens. Everus’ official Twitter account is @everusworld and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Everus is /r/everus-world and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Everus is everus.org . Everus’ official message board is media.everus.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Everus (EVR) is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services. Services like an exchange, its own cryptocurrency ATM, a BaaS (Blockchain as a Service) enabling decentralized applications to use it as a payment service, and an e-Mall (EVR Mall). EVR is an ERC-20 token that will provide users with voting rights “

Everus Token Trading

Everus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Everus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.