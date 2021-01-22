EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) COO Philip E. Steurer Sells 30,000 Shares

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) COO Philip E. Steurer sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $1,157,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,511.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE EVTC opened at $38.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 1.14. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.21 and a 12-month high of $42.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $136.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.02 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 47.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EVTC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVTC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 513.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 447,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 374,923 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the third quarter worth $12,913,000. Azora Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the third quarter worth $8,991,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 136.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 294,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,218,000 after buying an additional 169,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the third quarter worth $5,842,000. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

