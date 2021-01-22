Everi’s (EVRI) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Everi (NYSE:EVRI) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $14.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Everi’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Everi from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Everi from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Everi in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Everi from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.86.

Shares of EVRI opened at $13.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 3.08. Everi has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $14.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.41.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $112.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.23 million. Everi had a negative net margin of 21.25% and a negative return on equity of 474.12%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Everi will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael D. Rumbolz sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $500,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 436,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,459,120.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Lucchese sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $694,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,755.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 168,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,053,713. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everi by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,687 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Everi by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 46,107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everi in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,784,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everi by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,541,052 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,714,000 after acquiring an additional 538,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Everi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $395,000. 90.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino, interactive, and gaming industries in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, Empire 5527, Empire Flex, Empire DCX, Empire MPX, Core HDX, and the Texan HDX; TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

