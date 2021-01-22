Evergreen Advisors LLC Takes $259,000 Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Evergreen Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 0.1% of Evergreen Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,340.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 17,228 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 685.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,026,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,548,000 after acquiring an additional 895,300 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,033,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.5% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 33,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 9,862 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 235,666.7% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 7,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 7,070 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTEB traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.19. 2,203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,558,646. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.66. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $44.00 and a 1-year high of $55.41.

