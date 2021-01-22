EvenCoin (EVN) Price Tops $0.0026 on Major Exchanges

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded down 14.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 21st. EvenCoin has a market capitalization of $79,825.16 and approximately $70,003.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EvenCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded down 12.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004737 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00055495 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003951 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003311 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003185 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EvenCoin Coin Profile

EVN is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io . EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

EvenCoin Coin Trading

EvenCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvenCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

