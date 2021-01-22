Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EVLO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Evelo Biosciences from $6.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, Director David R. Epstein acquired 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.66 per share, for a total transaction of $51,282.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,200 shares in the company, valued at $67,932. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 191.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Evelo Biosciences by 57.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Evelo Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Evelo Biosciences by 12.1% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 22,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Evelo Biosciences stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.02. 275,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a current ratio of 6.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.83 and its 200 day moving average is $6.20. The stock has a market cap of $647.57 million, a PE ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.46. Evelo Biosciences has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $17.66.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Evelo Biosciences will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Evelo Biosciences

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a monoclonal microbial candidate, which is in Phase 1b placebo-controlled dose-escalating safety and tolerability clinical study for the treatment of psoriasis or atopic dermatitis.

