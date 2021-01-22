Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

EUXTF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Euronext from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Euronext in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronext in a research note on Monday, October 12th.

Get Euronext alerts:

EUXTF stock remained flat at $$114.50 during midday trading on Friday. Euronext has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $122.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.46.

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Euronext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.