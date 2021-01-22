Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Given New $235.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $180.00 to $235.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.57% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $165.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Etsy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.32.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $212.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Etsy has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $225.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $181.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. The firm had revenue of $451.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.72 million. Equities research analysts expect that Etsy will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Raina Moskowitz sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total value of $326,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,924.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.87, for a total transaction of $8,632,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,632,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 210,921 shares of company stock valued at $29,129,974. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Harding Loevner LP purchased a new stake in Etsy in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,088,000. HMI Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy in the third quarter valued at approximately $165,625,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Etsy by 41.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,061,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $494,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,126 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in Etsy by 3,387.6% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 533,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,852,000 after buying an additional 517,903 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Etsy by 90.6% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 396,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,254,000 after buying an additional 188,601 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

