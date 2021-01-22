ETHplode Trading 7.8% Higher Over Last Week (ETHPLO)

ETHplode (CURRENCY:ETHPLO) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Over the last week, ETHplode has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar. One ETHplode coin can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. ETHplode has a market capitalization of $103,630.27 and $121.00 worth of ETHplode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00068370 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.63 or 0.00583764 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006002 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00043544 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,342.56 or 0.04133039 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00014087 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00016456 BTC.

ETHplode Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHplode is a store of value built on the Ethereum blockchain with deflationary characteristics. When $ETHPLO is transferred on wallet transfers, 0.5% of the amount is burned and will be removed from the supply. This built-in self-destructive functionality increases the scarcity of the asset over time and is hardcoded directly into the ETHplode's monetary structure. ETHplode is based on the design of the BOMB token – the original hyper deflationary, self-destructing currency. “

ETHplode Coin Trading

ETHplode can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHplode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ETHplode should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ETHplode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

