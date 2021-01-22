ethArt Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.67 Million (ARTE)

ethArt (CURRENCY:ARTE) traded 30.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 21st. ethArt has a total market cap of $560,574.35 and approximately $1.67 million worth of ethArt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ethArt token can now be bought for $1.95 or 0.00006254 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ethArt has traded 5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00062613 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.23 or 0.00574390 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005879 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00043494 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003208 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,218.51 or 0.03905003 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003205 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00014049 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00016572 BTC.

ethArt Token Profile

ARTE is a token. ethArt’s total supply is 5,901,170 tokens and its circulating supply is 287,268 tokens. ethArt’s official Twitter account is @dfohub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ethArt is https://reddit.com/r/dfohub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Artemine aims to be the version 2.0 of Minereum (the first self-mining smart contract). The Artemine goal is to continue the evolution of smart contract technology focusing on new blockchain mining approaches, particularly the Smart contract Self-mining principle. This principle relies on the basis that the token will mine the coins itself for a specific amount of time without the direct need for mining equipment or miners. “

ethArt Token Trading

ethArt can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ethArt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ethArt should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ethArt using one of the exchanges listed above.

