Eterbase Coin Reaches Market Cap of $3.10 Million (XBASE)

Eterbase Coin (CURRENCY:XBASE) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. In the last seven days, Eterbase Coin has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. One Eterbase Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Eterbase Coin has a total market cap of $3.10 million and approximately $44,732.00 worth of Eterbase Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00066532 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.92 or 0.00574884 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005886 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00042984 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,426.62 or 0.04295625 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00014000 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00016233 BTC.

Eterbase Coin Profile

XBASE is a token. Its launch date was May 9th, 2018. Eterbase Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 990,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Eterbase Coin is medium.com/@ETERBASE . Eterbase Coin’s official Twitter account is @ETERBASE . The official website for Eterbase Coin is www.eterbase.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ETERBASE is a cryptocurrency exchange platform with a focus on multi-asset support and regulatory compliance. As ETERBASE demonstrate, there is clearly an underserved market for a reliable cryptocurrency exchange with a robust operational and technological infrastructure on par with the large banks and Wall Street firms. ETERBASE have designed an exchange platform and membership protocol to accommodate a wide variety trading of needs, with the intention of solving a number of key problems and common annoyances affecting the quality of trading experience on the first wave of digital asset exchanges. “

Eterbase Coin Token Trading

Eterbase Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eterbase Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eterbase Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eterbase Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

