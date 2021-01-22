Ergomed plc (ERGO.L) (LON:ERGO) Shares Gap Down to $1,050.00

Shares of Ergomed plc (ERGO.L) (LON:ERGO) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1,050.00, but opened at $1,015.00. Ergomed plc (ERGO.L) shares last traded at $1,003.00, with a volume of 33,092 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of £482.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.12, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,027.25 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 779.

Ergomed plc (ERGO.L) Company Profile (LON:ERGO)

Ergomed plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical trial planning, management, and monitoring; and drug safety and medical information services in the United Kingdom and Rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Clinical Research Outsourcing and Pharmacovigilance.

