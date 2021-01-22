Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Tractor Supply’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tractor Supply in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.85.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.24. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis.

TSCO has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.46.

Shares of TSCO opened at $155.18 on Thursday. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $63.89 and a fifty-two week high of $160.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.69. The company has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

In other news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total value of $2,244,008.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,531,044. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Woodstock Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 29,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,227,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 94,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,478,000 after buying an additional 14,849 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 1,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 11,050.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.