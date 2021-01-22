Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT)’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:CCI)

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Crown Castle International in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $6.77 per share for the year.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.82.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $159.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.61. The firm has a market cap of $68.72 billion, a PE ratio of 99.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. Crown Castle International has a 12-month low of $114.18 and a 12-month high of $180.00.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($1.09). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share.

In related news, Director J Landis Martin acquired 6,250 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $161.22 per share, with a total value of $1,007,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 139,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,497,122.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total transaction of $985,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 186,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,675,093.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Crown Castle International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,652,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,273,206,000 after acquiring an additional 140,317 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Crown Castle International by 7.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,319,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,190,000 after acquiring an additional 158,687 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Crown Castle International by 58.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,234,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,065,000 after acquiring an additional 822,902 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Crown Castle International by 6.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,947,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,266,000 after acquiring an additional 120,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Crown Castle International by 60.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,446,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,869,000 after acquiring an additional 547,049 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

