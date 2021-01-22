Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Allogene Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) – Oppenheimer issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for Allogene Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the year.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.02.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.71.

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock opened at $31.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 1.28. Allogene Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $17.43 and a 1-year high of $55.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,312,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,051,000 after acquiring an additional 520,584 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,563,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,675,000 after acquiring an additional 305,841 shares during the last quarter. Vida Ventures Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $67,809,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,687,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,669,000 after acquiring an additional 262,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,211,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,692,000 after acquiring an additional 143,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Eric Thomas Schmidt sold 15,000 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $461,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,245.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; ALLO-501, an anti-CD19 allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and ALLO-501A for the treatment R/R large B-cell lymphoma or transformed follicular lymphoma.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.