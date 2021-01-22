Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Unicharm Co.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:UNICY)

Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Unicharm in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Miyasako anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Unicharm’s FY2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Get Unicharm alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on UNICY. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Unicharm from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Unicharm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 16th.

Shares of Unicharm stock opened at $9.47 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.23. Unicharm has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $10.75. The company has a market capitalization of $28.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.85 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Unicharm Company Profile

Unicharm Corporation manufactures and sells baby and child care, feminine care, health care, cosmetic, household, and pet care products in Japan and internationally. Its baby and child care products, including disposable diapers, swimming and training pants, night time pants, wet tissues, and wipes under the Moony and MamyPoko brands; and feminine care products comprise feminine napkins, tampons, sanitary shorts, panty liners, and other feminine care products under the Sofy, Center-In, and Unicharm brands.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Unicharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unicharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.