Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Raytheon Technologies Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:RTX)

Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for Raytheon Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.35 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Raytheon Technologies’ FY2022 earnings at $4.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.50 EPS.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis.

RTX has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. DZ Bank raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.78.

NYSE:RTX opened at $68.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $103.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Raytheon Technologies has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $93.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth $30,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 68.2% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.57 per share, for a total transaction of $52,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,212,710.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas A. Kennedy purchased 19,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,025.73. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 362,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,022,526.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 84,591 shares of company stock worth $4,567,268. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

