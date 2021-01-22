Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Lowered to Hold at Santander

Santander lowered shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

EQNR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equinor ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Equinor ASA in a research note on Thursday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Equinor ASA presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of NYSE EQNR opened at $19.53 on Thursday. Equinor ASA has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $20.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.63. The company has a market capitalization of $65.20 billion, a PE ratio of -19.34, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is presently 16.89%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 78,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 7,138 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,619,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323,973 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter valued at $438,000. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 19,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 372.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 100,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 79,478 shares during the period. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

