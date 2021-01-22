Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Equinix by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,723,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,110,803,000 after acquiring an additional 140,406 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Equinix by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,787,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,364,427,000 after acquiring an additional 257,258 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Equinix by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,017,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $773,462,000 after acquiring an additional 107,473 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Equinix by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 469,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,009,000 after acquiring an additional 7,384 shares during the period. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Equinix by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 462,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,259,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $719.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.16, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $477.87 and a 1-year high of $839.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $699.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $745.36.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($4.71). Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. Equities analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Equinix news, insider Sara Baack sold 1,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.61, for a total value of $1,408,138.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,756,586.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 4,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.37, for a total value of $3,369,845.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,301 shares in the company, valued at $9,355,524.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,386 shares of company stock worth $21,065,371 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Equinix from $845.00 to $825.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Equinix in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Equinix from $670.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $835.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $804.45.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

