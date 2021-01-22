Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Acquired by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Equinix by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co acquired a new position in Equinix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,273,000. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its position in Equinix by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 3,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Equinix by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Equinix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Equinix from $840.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James raised Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $835.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Equinix from $670.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Equinix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $804.45.

EQIX opened at $719.90 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $477.87 and a one year high of $839.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $699.28 and its 200-day moving average is $745.36. The company has a market capitalization of $64.14 billion, a PE ratio of 141.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($4.71). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sara Baack sold 1,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.61, for a total transaction of $1,408,138.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,756,586.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.25, for a total value of $222,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,881 shares in the company, valued at $11,755,910.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,386 shares of company stock worth $21,065,371 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

