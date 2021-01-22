EQTEC plc (EQT.L) (LON:EQT) Trading Down 5.5%

EQTEC plc (EQT.L) (LON:EQT)’s share price traded down 5.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.20 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.40 ($0.03). 127,614,843 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 123,926,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.54 ($0.03).

The company has a market capitalization of £168.66 million and a P/E ratio of -4.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.82 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.46, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.55.

EQTEC plc, a waste-to-value company, licenses and sells its gasification technology that generates green energy from waste in Ireland, Spain, and the United Kingdom. Its gasification technology produces energy from various feedstock, such as municipal, agricultural, and industrial waste, as well as biomass and plastics.

