Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $12.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Epizyme posts narrower than expected loss but sales miss estimates in the third quarter of 2020. The company’s lead drug Tazverik’s launch has been strong largely driven by the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) approval of the drug to treat follicular lymphoma (FL) in June 2020. The uptake of Tazverik in both the Epithelioid Sarcoma (ES) and FL patient populations has been strong. In order to support its long-term objectives, the company expanded its loan agreement with Pharmakon Advisors enabling it to draw down an additional $150 million from the loan facility. However, the company also facing challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic on FL patients’ access to their physicians and on access to its customers. It is highly dependent on its collaboration for growth. Competition is stiff in the targeted market.”

Several other research firms have also commented on EPZM. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Epizyme from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Epizyme from $33.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Epizyme from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.10.

EPZM opened at $11.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 8.95 and a quick ratio of 8.71. Epizyme has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $27.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.06 and its 200 day moving average is $12.69.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 million. Epizyme had a negative net margin of 1,899.35% and a negative return on equity of 83.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.54) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Epizyme will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Shefali Agarwal sold 2,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $34,147.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,245.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carl Goldfischer purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.07 per share, with a total value of $60,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $60,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Epizyme by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,672,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,529,000 after buying an additional 75,982 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Epizyme by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,210,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,808,000 after buying an additional 223,768 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Epizyme by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,442,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,998,000 after buying an additional 620,698 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Epizyme by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,484,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,169,000 after buying an additional 11,759 shares during the period. Finally, MPM Oncology Impact Management LP boosted its holdings in Epizyme by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. MPM Oncology Impact Management LP now owns 2,854,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,057,000 after buying an additional 523,203 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma epithelioid sarcoma in the United States.

