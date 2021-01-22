EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) SVP Sergey Yezhkov Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 3,500 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.53, for a total value of $1,261,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,211 shares in the company, valued at $4,041,901.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Sergey Yezhkov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 31st, Sergey Yezhkov sold 1,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.23, for a total value of $360,230.00.

On Thursday, December 17th, Sergey Yezhkov sold 4,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.94, for a total value of $1,407,760.00.

NYSE:EPAM opened at $363.26 on Friday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.97 and a 12-month high of $369.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $341.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $320.57.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.18. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $652.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on EPAM. Bank of America raised EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. VTB Capital raised EPAM Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on EPAM Systems in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $342.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $390.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EPAM Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the second quarter valued at $113,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 13.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,909 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Axel Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 66.7% in the third quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,466,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 17.3% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 1,735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

