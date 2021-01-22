EOSDT (EOSDT) Trading 0.2% Higher Over Last Week

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 22nd. One EOSDT coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC on major exchanges. EOSDT has a total market capitalization of $2.63 million and $72,251.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EOSDT has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About EOSDT

EOSDT was first traded on May 31st, 2019.

The official website for EOSDT is eosdt.com

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

EOSDT Coin Trading

EOSDT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOSDT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOSDT using one of the exchanges listed above.

