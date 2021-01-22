Enthusiast Gaming (OTCMKTS:ENGMF) Price Target Raised to $7.50

Enthusiast Gaming (OTCMKTS:ENGMF) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from $4.00 to $7.50 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.25.

Get Enthusiast Gaming alerts:

Shares of ENGMF stock opened at $4.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.83. Enthusiast Gaming has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $5.93.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, events, and eSports businesses worldwide. The company's digital media platform includes 100+ gaming related websites and 900 YouTube channels. It also operates Luminosity Gaming, an eSports franchise; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a gaming expo; and hosts other gaming events.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Enthusiast Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enthusiast Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.