Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $85.08 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) will report sales of $85.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $85.00 million to $85.15 million. Enterprise Financial Services reported sales of $76.03 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will report full-year sales of $314.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $313.00 million to $315.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $348.77 million, with estimates ranging from $346.00 million to $352.12 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Enterprise Financial Services.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $75.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.93 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 21.40%.

EFSC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Enterprise Financial Services from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.22. 92,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $975.54 million, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.28. Enterprise Financial Services has a 52 week low of $21.70 and a 52 week high of $46.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.79.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director James F. Deutsch sold 50,000 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $1,770,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,451.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James F. Deutsch sold 1,647 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $57,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,980 shares of company stock valued at $3,416,984. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking and savings account, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate, and consumer loans.

