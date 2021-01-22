Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $7.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Entercom Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.83.

ETM stock opened at $4.13 on Tuesday. Entercom Communications has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $4.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $569.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.70 and a 200 day moving average of $1.91.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $268.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.00 million. Entercom Communications had a negative return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 49.10%. On average, research analysts expect that Entercom Communications will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Entercom Communications news, Chairman Joseph M. Field sold 1,000,000 shares of Entercom Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.57, for a total value of $2,570,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entercom Communications by 155.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 13,267 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entercom Communications by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 20,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Entercom Communications by 199.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 19,180 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entercom Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entercom Communications by 183.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 23,934 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.35% of the company’s stock.

About Entercom Communications

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in radio broadcasting business in the United States. The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of April 23, 2020, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

