Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $123.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.31% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Entegris is a leading provider of materials management solutions to the microelectronics industry including, in particular, the semiconductor manufacturing and disk manufacturing markets. The company’s materials management solutions for the semiconductor industry assure the integrity of materials as they are handled, stored, processed and transported throughout the semiconductor manufacturing process. These solutions enable customers to protect their investment in work-in-process and finished devices. “

ENTG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Entegris from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Entegris from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Entegris from $82.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Entegris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.90.

Shares of ENTG opened at $113.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.24 and a beta of 1.33. Entegris has a twelve month low of $38.12 and a twelve month high of $113.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.10.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $481.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.79 million. Entegris had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 26.54%. Entegris’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Entegris will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Entegris news, SVP Stuart Tison sold 3,566 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $268,626.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,971,102.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William James Shaner sold 3,100 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $307,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,499,236.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Entegris by 270.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after buying an additional 109,678 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Entegris by 15.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Entegris by 25.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,699,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,338,000 after purchasing an additional 348,743 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Entegris by 7.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the second quarter valued at about $852,000. 98.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

