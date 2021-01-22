Entain’s (GMVHF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Entain has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Entain stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $17.53. 5,546 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,442. Entain has a 12-month low of $3.53 and a 12-month high of $20.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.82.

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand; software and technology for race books and sportsbook under the Stadium brand; online sports betting, casino, and gaming products under the Eurobet brand; sports action and horse racing under the Neds brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; and online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand, as well as operates an online casino website for German-speaking markets under the CasinoClub brand.

