Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) (ETR:ENI) Given a €8.60 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.60 ($10.12) price objective on Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) (ETR:ENI) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.50 ($12.35) price objective on shares of Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €6.00 ($7.06) price objective on shares of Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on shares of Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on shares of Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €10.50 ($12.35) target price on shares of Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €9.25 ($10.88).

ENI opened at €8.68 ($10.21) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €8.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is €7.88. The stock has a market cap of $30.75 billion and a PE ratio of -3.18. Eni S.p.A. has a 52 week low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a 52 week high of €13.97 ($16.44). The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.49.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production, Gas & Power, and Refining & Marketing and Chemical segments. The company is involved in the field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 41 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, Mexico, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Bahrain, Oman, and United Arab Emirates.

