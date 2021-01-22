Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Energy Transfer LP owns and operates diversified portfolios of energy assets primarily in the United States. The company is a publicly traded limited partnership with core operations which include complementary natural gas midstream, intrastate and interstate transportation and storage assets; crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined product transportation and terminalling assets; NGL fractionation and various acquisition and marketing assets. Energy Transfer LP, formerly known as Energy Transfer Equity L.P., is based in Dallas, United States. “

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Energy Transfer from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.93.

NYSE ET traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $6.62. 25,196,873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,748,986. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.69 and a 200 day moving average of $6.25. Energy Transfer has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $13.26. The company has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.20 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.52). Energy Transfer had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Energy Transfer will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 6,359 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Energy Transfer (ET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.