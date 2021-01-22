Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Sold by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lessened its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,976 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,012,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,660,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Energy Transfer by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,906 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 16,129 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Energy Transfer by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 47,508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 5,775 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC increased its position in Energy Transfer by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 51,212 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 8,488 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ET. Morgan Stanley upgraded Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Energy Transfer from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.93.

Shares of ET opened at $6.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of -66.20 and a beta of 2.54. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.26.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.08 billion. Energy Transfer had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.23%. The company’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 5.19%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.07%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

