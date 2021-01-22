Energo (TSL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $153,133.80

Energo (CURRENCY:TSL) traded up 11.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. In the last week, Energo has traded up 5.7% against the dollar. One Energo token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Energo has a market cap of $153,133.80 and approximately $2,431.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00062043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $173.68 or 0.00568841 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005884 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00042392 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003279 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,188.73 or 0.03893357 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00016780 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00013618 BTC.

Energo Profile

TSL is a token. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 tokens. Energo’s official website is www.energolabs.com . Energo’s official message board is blog.energolabs.com . Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energo is an ecosystem based on decentralized apps that plans to build a DAE (Decentralized Autonomous Energy Community). At its core are Qtum and a decentralized system designed for the measurement, registries, transactions, and settlement of clean energy in local Micro-grids. Furthermore, the Energo system will be powered by the TSL cryptocurrency. Energo token (TSL) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the access token to the distributed energy storage system. “

Energo Token Trading

Energo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

