Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Price Target Increased to $51.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Bank of America from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.65% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Energizer from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Energizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Energizer from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.58.

Shares of ENR opened at $47.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.14. Energizer has a 1 year low of $26.60 and a 1 year high of $53.84.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $763.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.99 million. Energizer had a negative net margin of 3.40% and a positive return on equity of 42.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Energizer will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Energizer announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 12th that allows the company to repurchase 7,500,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer in the 4th quarter worth about $270,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Energizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,364,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Energizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $884,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Energizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Energizer by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 6,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

