Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP. is a small-cap silver mining company focused on the growth of its silver production, reserves and resources in Mexico. The expansion programs now underway at Endeavour’s two operating mines, Guanacevi in Durango State and Guanajuato in Guanajuato state, coupled with the Company’s acquisition and exploration programs in Mexico should enable Endeavour to join the ranks of top primary silver producers worldwide. Endeavour stands out from other silver mining companies for the strong organic growth potential of its core assets, its high silver grades and leverage, the substantial exploration upside of its Mexican mining properties, and the significant under-utilized capacities of the Guanacevi and Bolanitos plants. “

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EXK. TheStreet upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $5.75 to $6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Pi Financial downgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.03.

EXK opened at $4.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.84. Endeavour Silver has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $5.85. The company has a market cap of $727.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.77 and a beta of 1.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Endeavour Silver during the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Endeavour Silver by 19.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,131 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 14,810 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Endeavour Silver by 161.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,221,499 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after buying an additional 754,042 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Endeavour Silver during the third quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Endeavour Silver during the third quarter valued at about $11,388,000. Institutional investors own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Endeavour Silver (EXK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.