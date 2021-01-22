Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Price Target Raised to $90.00

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) had its price target upped by Cowen from $79.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on DAVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Endava from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Endava from $59.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Endava from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Endava from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.78.

NYSE DAVA opened at $80.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 267.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.93. Endava has a fifty-two week low of $27.21 and a fifty-two week high of $80.95.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Endava had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $95.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Endava will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Endava during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Endava by 890.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Endava during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Endava by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in Endava during the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endava Company Profile

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

